Sam Farmer's NFL Week 8 picks

The Times’ NFL writer, Sam Farmer, examines this week’s matchups. Lines according to Pregame.com (O/U = over/under). Last week’s record 11-3 (.786); season 66-39-2 (.629). Using point spreads with the scores Farmer predicted, the record against the spread last week would have been 7-7 (.500); season 47-54-6 (.463).
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES (3-4) vs. JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS (3-4)
Sunday, 6:30 a.m.
TV: NFL Network (London).
Line: Eagles by 3. O/U: 42.
Both teams were supposed to be good, yet both look pretty wobbly these days. However, the Eagles are better off than the Jaguars, who are breaking down on both sides of the ball.
Eagles 27, Jaguars 23
::
BALTIMORE RAVENS (4-3) at CAROLINA PANTHERS (4-2)
Sunday, 10 a.m.
TV: None. DirecTV: 705.
Line: Ravens by 2. O/U: 44.
Baltimore is for real. The Ravens are consistently tough on defense, forcing turnovers all over the field. The Panthers live and die by Cam Newton. Ravens find a way with their offense.
Ravens 24, Panthers 23
::
NEW YORK JETS (3-4) at CHICAGO BEARS (3-3)
Sunday, 10 a.m.
TV: None. DirecTV: 706.
Line: Bears by 7 1/2. O/U: 44 1/2.
The Jets have had some abysmal losses, including losing by 20 to Minnesota last week. Chicago’s defense has sputtered lately. Still, go with Chicago, which is a better, older (in spots) and wiser team.
Bears 28, Jets 20
::
DENVER BRONCOS (3-4) at KANSAS CITY CHIEFS (6-1)
Sunday, 10 a.m.
TV: Channel 2. DirecTV: 707.
Line: Chiefs by 10. O/U: 53 1/2.
Each is coming off a 45-10 win, but Kansas City is the better team — plus, the Chiefs are at home. Kansas City has too many weapons on offense, and that defense isn’t as vulnerable as it once looked.
Chiefs 38, Broncos 24
::
CLEVELAND BROWNS (2-4-1) at PITTSBURGH STEELERS (3-2-1)
Sunday, 10 a.m.
TV: None. DirecTV: 708.
Line: Steelers by 8. O/U: 49.
Baker Mayfield keeps the Browns in a lot of games, even though Cleveland has offensive limitations and the defense isn’t playing up to its potential. Pittsburgh is starting to get its act together.
Steelers 28, Browns 20
::
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS (3-3) at CINCINNATI BENGALS (4-3)
Sunday, 10 a.m.
TV: None. DirecTV: 709.
Line: Bengals by 4. O/U: 54 1/2.
This figures to be a high-scoring game. Losing two linebackers hurts for the Buccaneers, especially against an explosive Bengals team. Cincinnati needs to bounce back after a 35-point loss.
Bengals 34, Buccaneers 28
::
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS (3-3) at DETROIT LIONS (3-3)
Sunday, 10 a.m.
TV: Channel 11. DirecTV: 710.
Line: Lions by 2 1/2. O/U: 49 1/2.
Seattle’s defense is improving, the Seahawks are capable of running the ball, and Russell Wilson is playing well. The Lions are capable of putting a solid game together too. Seahawks will run and run.
Seahawks 30, Lions 26
::
WASHINGTON REDSKINS (4-2) at NEW YORK GIANTS (1-6)
Sunday, 10 a.m.
TV: None. DirecTV: 711.
Line: Giants by 1. O/U: 42 1/2.
There’s one Gruden who’s at the top of his coaching game: Jay. He’s putting the Redskins into position to succeed; playing to their strengths. The Giants (and that offensive line) are a mess.
Redskins 28, Giants 24
::
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS (2-5) at OAKLAND RAIDERS (1-5)
Sunday, 1 p.m.
TV: None. DirecTV: 712.
Line: Colts by 3. O/U: 50 1/2.
The Raiders are coming apart at the seams and seem headed for a 4-12 season, but it’s hard to see where three more wins will come. Andrew Luck is having fun, and the Colts are following suit.
Colts 31, Raiders 21
::
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS (1-6) at ARIZONA CARDINALS (1-6)
Sunday, 1:15 p.m.
TV: None. DirecTV: 713.
Line: Pick ’em. O/U: 42 1/2.
Yes, the 49ers were blown out by the Rams, but the 49ers gave the Chargers and Packers a scare. As for the Cardinals, it’s unlikely they are going to beat a team twice, and in such a short span.
49ers 21, Cardinals 13
::
GREEN BAY PACKERS (3-2-1) at LOS ANGELES RAMS (7-0)
Sunday, 1:15 p.m.
TV: Channel 11. DirecTV: 714.
Line: Rams by 9 1/2. O/U: 56 1/2.
It’s not a good matchup for the Packers to face a team that can run and throw. Aaron Rodgers keeps this interesting for a while, but Green Bay doesn’t have the firepower to keep pace in the second half.
Rams 38, Packers 24
::
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS (5-1) at MINNESOTA VIKINGS (4-2-1)
Sunday, 5:15 p.m.
TV: Channel 4.
Line: Vikings by 1. O/U: 51 1/2.
Both teams are going to be in the playoff mix. Everson Griffen coming back really helps the Vikings, as does the fact they’re at home. New Orleans is tough but can’t quite slam the door here.
Vikings 28, Saints 27
::
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (5-2) at BUFFALO BILLS (2-5)
Monday, 5:15 p.m.
TV: ESPN.
Line: Patriots by 13 1/2. O/U: 44.
This score will be whatever New England wants it to be. Derek Anderson at quarterback for Buffalo? The Patriots probably will work on the passing game, build a big lead and call off the dogs.
Patriots 35, Bills 12