David Tepper is approved as new owner of the Carolina Panthers

In his first public comments as new owner of the Carolina Panthers, billionaire David Tepper made it clear Tuesday that the NFL team is staying put.
"What's the name of the team? It's the Carolina Panthers," said Tepper, 60, a hedge fund manager, after he was unanimously approved by league owners to take over for Jerry Richardson, who founded the franchise in 1993. "There's a logical place for this team and it's Charlotte. It's the Carolina Panthers."
The Panthers are angling for a new stadium, and Tepper hinted that might not necessarily wind up in Charlotte.
"This team has got to have some sort of presence in the Carolinas," he said. "Charlotte is the logical place for a stadium. As far as a new stadium, you're asking me too much. The only thing I have a market on right now is lack of knowledge and stupidity. I've got a lot of that. I'll learn a lot more in the future."
Tepper is not new to the league. He formerly owned a minority stake in the Pittsburgh Steelers.
"David is an insightful, passionate and creative person who will no doubt figure out how to make any situation even better," said Steelers minority owner Larry Paul, whose family owns the largest share of that franchise not owned by the Rooney family. "His competitiveness will no doubt benefit the Panthers and the Charlotte community tremendously.
"I'm just glad he chose to buy an NFC team."
