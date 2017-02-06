Bill Belichick says winning the Super Bowl put the Patriots five weeks behind for 2017

New England Patriots Coach Bill Belichick actually said this on Monday:
"As great as today feels and as great as today is, in all honesty we're five weeks behind in the 2017 season."
The comment drew laughs from some reporters covering a news conference the day after the Patriots overcame a 25-point deficit to defeat the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI, but Belichick was being serious.
Technically, he’s correct that his team’s 2016 season lasted longer than those of all other teams except Atlanta. But, dude, come on. You just became the first coach ever to win five Super Bowls — and you did it in dramatic fashion.
Isn’t that what all the work is about? Why not take a minute to appreciate what you’ve accomplished? Belichick said Monday that he and his coaching staff will take some time off, but not until this summer.
"Now is not really the time to do that,” he said. “If you don't do a good job with your football team in February, March and April, you're probably going to see that in November, December and January."
He added: "We have some catching up to do. But it's where we want to be."
Twitter: @chewkiii