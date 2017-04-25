Free agent Adrian Peterson and Saints reportedly agree on contract

Free agent running back Adrian Peterson has reportedly agreed to a two-year deal with the New Orleans Saints.

Although the Saints have not announced the deal, Peterson has told ESPN that he has agreed to play in New Orleans. The deal is worth a base value of $7 million.

"I am excited to be joining the New Orleans Saints," Peterson told ESPN. "I'm really looking forward to this opportunity. Most importantly, I chose this team because it just felt right within my spirit. Additionally, my wife and family added their confirmation with the same feelings.”

Peterson, 32, became a free agent after the Minnesota Vikings decided not to pick up his $18-million option.

He had also visited the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks during the off-season to find a team to continue his career.

"On offense, it goes without saying that the Saints are really solid behind Drew Brees,” he said. “I feel like my skill set can make them even more dominant as a unit. They have a great offensive line, which is something that stood out to me as well. I could tell from talking to head coach Sean Payton over the last two weeks that he did his due diligence in evaluating how I could contribute.

“I also did a lot of homework on the defense as well. While I know that injuries have played a role in performance, I also see areas of potential with a lot of younger guys having the ability to step up. Lastly, it goes without saying that the Saints have an amazing fan base and I look forward to making them proud and creating everlasting memories."

Peterson spent his entire 10-year NFL career with the Vikings, surpassing 1,000 yards rushing in a season seven times and 2,000 yards once. He has amassed 11,747 rushing yards, which ranks 16th in NFL history.

He only played three games last season due to a knee injury.

Caption Breaking down the Clippers' 99-91 victory over the Jazz in Game 2 The Clippers defeated the Jazz, 99-91, in Game 2 to even the series in the first round of the Western Conference Playoffs. The Clippers defeated the Jazz, 99-91, in Game 2 to even the series in the first round of the Western Conference Playoffs. Caption Breaking down the Clippers' 99-91 victory over the Jazz in Game 2 The Clippers defeated the Jazz, 99-91, in Game 2 to even the series in the first round of the Western Conference Playoffs. The Clippers defeated the Jazz, 99-91, in Game 2 to even the series in the first round of the Western Conference Playoffs. Caption One Heart | Two Families Former Hall of Fame baseball player Rod Carew received a heart and kidney transplant from former NFL player Konrad Reuland. Former Hall of Fame baseball player Rod Carew received a heart and kidney transplant from former NFL player Konrad Reuland. Caption Shakur Stevenson could be the next Floyd Mayweather Jr. Olympic medalist and new professional boxer Shakur Stevenson and his grandfather and coach Wali Moses talks with The Times on April 18. Olympic medalist and new professional boxer Shakur Stevenson and his grandfather and coach Wali Moses talks with The Times on April 18. Caption Breaking down the Clippers' loss to the Jazz in Game 1 Joe Johnson made a shot at the buzzer and the Utah Jazz defeated the Los Angeles Clippers, 97-95, in Game 1 of a Western Conference first-round playoff series. Joe Johnson made a shot at the buzzer and the Utah Jazz defeated the Los Angeles Clippers, 97-95, in Game 1 of a Western Conference first-round playoff series. Caption Do you have what it takes to be a Laker Girl? Every year, the Laker Girls hold open auditions for a spot on their team. So our Curiosity Correspondent, Benjamin Crutcher, decided he wanted to find out if he had what it takes to be a member of the famous dance squad. Every year, the Laker Girls hold open auditions for a spot on their team. So our Curiosity Correspondent, Benjamin Crutcher, decided he wanted to find out if he had what it takes to be a member of the famous dance squad.

Twitter: @edmgonzalez

eduardo.gonzalez@latimes.com