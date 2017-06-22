Raiders quarterback Derek Carr gets a $125-million extension, becomes the NFL's highest-paid player

The Oakland Raiders are eventually moving to Las Vegas, but quarterback Derek Carr isn’t going anywhere.

The Raiders on Thursday signed Carr to a five-year, $125-million contract extension, making him the NFL’s highest-paid player when it comes to per-season average. Carr will average $25 million per season, edging ahead of Indianapolis quarterback Andrew Luck, who is at $24.769 million.

In his three seasons, Carr has thrown for 11,194 yards and 81 touchdowns, with 31 interceptions. He was a leading most-valuable-player candidate last season before suffering a broken leg in a Christmas Eve game against the Colts. Oakland’s promising season imploded and the Raiders could barely move the ball in a first-round playoff loss at Houston.

Carr was a second-round pick of the Raiders in 2014. Under his previous contract, he was due less than $1 million in base salary for this year.

The Raiders are building a stadium in Las Vegas and plan to open it in 2020. They intend to play the next two and possibly three seasons in Oakland.

CAPTION The Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry discuss the progress the Rams made during offseason organized team activities and minicamp. The Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry discuss the progress the Rams made during offseason organized team activities and minicamp. CAPTION The Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry discuss the progress the Rams made during offseason organized team activities and minicamp. The Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry discuss the progress the Rams made during offseason organized team activities and minicamp. CAPTION It's the final week of practice for the Chargers in San Diego, before moving the organization to Los Angeles. Quarterback Philip Rivers and tight end Antonio Gates talk about what it means to leave Chargers Park. It's the final week of practice for the Chargers in San Diego, before moving the organization to Los Angeles. Quarterback Philip Rivers and tight end Antonio Gates talk about what it means to leave Chargers Park. CAPTION Where does Sergio Romo get his personality? He's always been the one bouncing off the walls, his family said. Where does Sergio Romo get his personality? He's always been the one bouncing off the walls, his family said. CAPTION Sergio Romo's family and high school coach reacted to the news that he would join the Los Angeles Dodgers after playing nine seasons for the San Francisco Giants. Sergio Romo's family and high school coach reacted to the news that he would join the Los Angeles Dodgers after playing nine seasons for the San Francisco Giants. CAPTION Growing up in Brawley, Calif. Sergio Romo learned to pitch on a makeshift baseball diamond that his dad built in the backyard. Growing up in Brawley, Calif. Sergio Romo learned to pitch on a makeshift baseball diamond that his dad built in the backyard.

sam.farmer@latimes.com

Twitter: @LATimesfarmer

UPDATES:

8:55 a.m.: This article has been updated with staff reporting.

This article was originally published at 8:20 a.m.