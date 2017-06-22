Raiders quarterback Derek Carr gets a $125-million extension, becomes the NFL's highest-paid player

The Oakland Raiders are eventually moving to Las Vegas, but quarterback Derek Carr isn’t going anywhere.
The Raiders on Thursday signed Carr to a five-year, $125-million contract extension, making him the NFL’s highest-paid player when it comes to per-season average. Carr will average $25 million per season, edging ahead of Indianapolis quarterback Andrew Luck, who is at $24.769 million.
In his three seasons, Carr has thrown for 11,194 yards and 81 touchdowns, with 31 interceptions. He was a leading most-valuable-player candidate last season before suffering a broken leg in a Christmas Eve game against the Colts. Oakland’s promising season imploded and the Raiders could barely move the ball in a first-round playoff loss at Houston.
Carr was a second-round pick of the Raiders in 2014. Under his previous contract, he was due less than $1 million in base salary for this year.
The Raiders are building a stadium in Las Vegas and plan to open it in 2020. They intend to play the next two and possibly three seasons in Oakland.
