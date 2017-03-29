Raiders aren't welcome in Oakland for 2019 season, stadium authority chief says

Raiders owner Mark Davis said Monday that the team “would love nothing more than to bring a championship back to the Bay Area” before moving to Las Vegas, likely in 2020.

Well, it turns out the Bay Area might not want another championship from the Raiders — especially not if it's from the 2019 season.

That’s what the executive director of the agency that runs the Raiders’ current stadium told USA Today on Tuesday.

"I would say to you with the highest level of confidence, my opinion and recommendation and that of my board members — I don’t believe there is any appetite for a third season [in Oakland],” Scott McKibben of the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Authority said.

On Monday, NFL owners approved the Raiders’ plan to move to Las Vegas and build a $1.9-billion domed stadium. That stadium is projected to be finished in 2020. The Raiders have the lease option to remain at their current location in 2017 and 2018, which leaves the team’s home field in 2019 up in the air.

Davis said Monday: "We have two more years of lease options for Oakland right now. If the fans would like us to stay there, we'd love to be there for that and possibly talk to them about extending it for maybe 2019 as well, and try to bring a championship back to Oakland."

But USA Today reported that the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Authority has been losing money on Raiders games. According to McKibben, “It’s actually financially to our benefit if they didn’t exercise the options and play here even in the two years they’ve got.”

