Rams' game against Eagles Dec. 10 could end up on 'Sunday Night Football'

The Philadelphia Eagles play at the Rams on Dec. 10, and that game is shaping up to be a clash of the NFC titans.

Although kickoff at the Coliseum is now listed at 1:25 p.m., it’s entirely possible that game could be flexed into the Sunday night spot, which is occupied by Baltimore at Pittsburgh.

Ravens-Steelers is typically a compelling AFC North showdown, but looks less appealing now that Baltimore is 3-4 and on a two-game losing streak. The Steelers lead the division at 5-2.

The Eagles have won an NFL-best five in a row and lead the NFC East at 6-1. The Rams, who are off this weekend, are 5-2 and atop the NFC West, although 4-2 Seattle would inch ahead with a victory over Houston on Sunday because the Seahawks won at the Rams in Week 5.

Regardless, there has not been a prime time regular-season game in Los Angeles since the Rams returned last season. If the NFL decides to flex Eagles-Rams into NBC’s “Sunday Night Football” slot, it would announce that two weeks before the game.

Joe Furin, general manager of the Coliseum, said Tuesday that there would be no restrictions on the venue playing host to a Sunday night game.

“From our perspective, we’re used to a flex schedule because of college,” Furin said. “So we’ll be ready for whatever kickoff time is determined.”

sam.farmer@latimes.com

Follow Sam Farmer on Twitter @LATimesfarmer