Rams to play Kansas City Chiefs in Mexico City next season

The Rams will play the Kansas City Chiefs next season in Mexico City, the NFL announced Wednesday.
The NFL requires teams playing in temporary facilities to play one "home" game as a part of the league's International Series. The Rams are scheduled to play at the Coliseum through the 2019 season before moving into a new stadium in Inglewood.
After playing games in London against the New York Giants and Arizona Cardinals the last two seasons, the Rams learned in early January that they would play in Mexico City in 2018.
On Wednesday, the NFL made official the opponent for the game at Estadio Azteca. The date will not be announced until the NFL schedule is released in April.
"Southern California and Mexico share strong historic and cultural ties and this game will provide an opportunity to celebrate the special connection between these two regions," Rams owner Stan Kroenke said in a statement. "It is great to be participating in the NFL's international games again and working with the league to grow the game abroad.
"Mexico has one of the largest NFL fan bases in the world and we are excited to bring Rams football to the millions of fans there."
In 2016, the Oakland Raiders defeated the Houston Texans 27-20 in Mexico City. This season, the New England Patriots defeated the Raiders 33-8 there.