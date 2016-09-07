Roger Goodell on Colin Kaepernick: 'I don't necessarily agree with what he is doing,' but 'it's his right'

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell isn’t happy that Colin Kaepernick has chosen not to stand during the national anthem this season but says the San Francisco 49ers backup quarterback has every right to do so.

“I don't necessarily agree with what he is doing,” Goodell told the Associated Press. “We encourage our players to be respectful in that time and I like to think of it as a moment where we can unite as a country. And that's what we need more, and that's what I think football does -- it unites our country. So I would like to see us focusing on our similarities and trying to bring people together.”

But, he added, "players have a platform, and it's his right to do that.”

Kaepernick hasn’t stood during the national anthem throughout the preseason as a way to make a statement against social injustice. He has indicated he will continue his protest during the regular season.

Many people have interpreted his action as a slight against the military, although Kaepernick has denied it. He stood and cheered with the crowd in San Diego last week when the public address announcer asked the crowd to honor those serving the U.S. during the 49ers-Chargers preseason game.

The Santa Clara police union has threatened a boycott of 49ers games because of comments Kaepernick has made about police brutality.

“I support our players when they want to see change in society, and we don't live in a perfect society. We live in an imperfect society,” Goodell said. “On the other hand, we believe very strongly in patriotism in the NFL. I personally believe very strongly in that. I think it's important to have respect for our country, for our flag, for the people who make our country better; for law enforcement, and for our military who are out fighting for our freedoms and our ideals.”