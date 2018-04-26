Jaguars owner Shad Khan makes an offer to buy Wembley Stadium

The owner of the Jacksonville Jaguars confirmed Thursday that he has made an offer to buy London's Wembley Stadium.
The statement confirmed a report by the Evening Standard.
Shad Khan released a statement saying he intends to buy the iconic venue, which is owned by the Football Assn., English football's governing body. Khan also owns Fulham Football Club.
The reported sales price for the stadium is $700 million.
"If you've had the occasion to join us for one of our Jaguars home games in London, you know that Wembley Stadium is a very special place," Khan said in a written statement. "Our commitment to the FA is we will own and operate Wembley with the care and respect it deserves, always being mindful that it is — and will continue to be — the home of England's national teams as well as the ultimate destination for the world's top entertainment and sports event, including Jaguars and NFL games."
The Jaguars have played at Wembley the last five years and will play Philadelphia there Oct. 28.
In his statement, Khan downplayed the idea that buying Wembley increases the likelihood that the Jaguars will relocate to London.
"Today's news changes none of what we envision for the long-term promise for the Jaguars here in Jax, and it changes nothing as to the goals we have for your downtown," he said. "If anything, today's news is the embodiment of the ethos we adopted several years ago of being proud, bold and committed."
