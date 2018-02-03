Eagles look to fly in Super Bowl when many signs pointed to their grounding this season

Next-generation coaches: The toughest question of the season was, who should be coach of the year? A collection of new or relatively new leaders emerged to not only lift their teams this season, but provide hope for years to come. From the Rams' Sean McVay, to Jacksonville's Doug Marrone, to Minnesota's Mike Zimmer, to late-surging San Francisco's Kyle Shanahan, to Philadelphia's Doug Pederson, the future is blindingly bright for these coaches. In six of the eight divisions, teams that finished third or fourth the year before wound up making the playoffs this season. Not only did the Eagles go from worst (7-9) to first (13-3) in their division, they earned the NFC's No. 1 seed.