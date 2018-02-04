Eagles vs. Patriots: How they match up in the Super Bowl

New England's offensive line is going to have a difficult time with Fletcher Cox and Timmy Jernigan. In the AFC championship game, Patriots right guard Shaq Mason got manhandled by Marcell Dareus, and New England had to double-team the Jacksonville defensive tackle in the second half. This is a major area of strength for the Eagles, who led the league against the run (although part of that was opponents passing more when behind). Philadelphia has seven defensive linemen who can all play, and there isn't a lot of drop-off in that rotation. Cox is a superstar. They are at their best when they're not in base defense.