Tom Benson, longtime owner of Saints, dies at age 90

Benson's death comes on the heels of an acrimonious family split that has caused some uncertainty about the future of his clubs. Benson made it known in January 2015 that he wants his third wife, Gayle, to inherit complete control of the Saints and Pelicans, but Benson's disowned daughter, Renee, and her two children, Rita and Ryan LeBlanc — who had long been in line to take over his businesses — have vowed to prove their patriarch was manipulated against them while in a mentally enfeebled state.