Tom Brady's agent says Patriots quarterback did not suffer a concussion last season

Tom Brady’s agent told ESPN on Friday that the New England Patriots quarterback did not suffer a concussion last season.
Don Yee was attempting to set the record straight two days after Brady’s wife, Gisele Bundchen, said in an interview that her husband has suffered multiple concussions, including one during the 2016 season.
"Tom was not diagnosed with a concussion last year," Yee said. "Many of the protocols and safeguards still are evolving, and it's obviously a good thing the organization and everyone close to him is vigilant and always looking out for his health."
Brady appeared on the Patriots’ injury report last year for thigh and knee issues but nothing involving the head.
Still, Bundchen said during a “CBS This Morning” interview on Wednesday, “He had a concussion last year. I mean he has concussions pretty much every — I mean we don’t talk about — but he does have concussions.”
NFL teams are required to disclose their players’ injuries on various injury reports. In addition, the league has a concussion protocol that outlines a specific five-step process that players who’ve been diagnosed with a concussion must complete before returning to action.
