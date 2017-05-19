Tom Brady's agent says Patriots quarterback did not suffer a concussion last season

Tom Brady’s agent told ESPN on Friday that the New England Patriots quarterback did not suffer a concussion last season.

Don Yee was attempting to set the record straight two days after Brady’s wife, Gisele Bundchen, said in an interview that her husband has suffered multiple concussions, including one during the 2016 season.

"Tom was not diagnosed with a concussion last year," Yee said. "Many of the protocols and safeguards still are evolving, and it's obviously a good thing the organization and everyone close to him is vigilant and always looking out for his health."

Brady appeared on the Patriots’ injury report last year for thigh and knee issues but nothing involving the head.

Still, Bundchen said during a “CBS This Morning” interview on Wednesday, “He had a concussion last year. I mean he has concussions pretty much every — I mean we don’t talk about — but he does have concussions.”

NFL teams are required to disclose their players’ injuries on various injury reports. In addition, the league has a concussion protocol that outlines a specific five-step process that players who’ve been diagnosed with a concussion must complete before returning to action.

Caption Marsha Thomas talks about how hard it is to watch her son play football sometimes because she knows what makes him tick. Marsha Thomas talks about how hard it is to watch her son play football sometimes because she knows what makes him tick. Caption Marsha Thomas talks about how hard it is to watch her son play football sometimes because she knows what makes him tick. Marsha Thomas talks about how hard it is to watch her son play football sometimes because she knows what makes him tick. Caption Felicia Killebrew talks about how she supports her son Marshon Lattimore and even coached him up at a young age. Felicia Killebrew talks about how she supports her son Marshon Lattimore and even coached him up at a young age. Caption Mindy Kizer talks about dealing with her son's haters on social media. Mindy Kizer talks about dealing with her son's haters on social media. Caption Jeanne Trubisky talks about her son's work ethic in reaching the NFL. Jeanne Trubisky talks about her son's work ethic in reaching the NFL. Caption LA Galaxy player Baggio Husidic talks about his family escaping war-torn Bosnia when he was young. LA Galaxy player Baggio Husidic talks about his family escaping war-torn Bosnia when he was young.

charles.schilken@latimes.com

Twitter: @chewkiii