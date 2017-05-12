Tom Brady's charmed life vs. the Madden Curse: Something's got to give

Tom Brady leads what appears to be a charmed life. But the New England Patriots quarterback seems to be asking for trouble this time.

Months after winning his fifth Super Bowl ring and months before his 40th birthday, Brady has been selected to be on the cover of “Madden 18,” the latest edition of the ever-popular video game series from EA Sports.

“To be a fan of the game and play it over the years, it is really a cool honor,” Brady said, “so when the opportunity was presented to me, it was something I would not turn down.”

Yes, he’s heard of the so-called Madden Curse — athletes who appear on the cover often end up struggling with injuries the following season. Just last year, Brady’s teammate Rob Gronkowski appeared on the Madden 17 cover and played in only eight games because of multiple injuries. He had season-ending back surgery in early December.

"I don't think Gronk's ever been cursed by anything," Brady said. "He's in pretty good shape."

Brady does acknowledge the existence of the curse. But if there’s anyone who can overcome, it’s him.

"I suppose there's been some reality to that curse over the years," Brady said. "Hopefully I can break it. That would be pretty cool."

