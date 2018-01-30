Tom Brady often spent summers at family farm in Minnesota, where he'd milk cows, play ball and fish

"I've known Tommy since he was this big," said his uncle, Allen Johnson, holding his hands about a foot apart. "My dad was a dairy farmer. All the sisters and Tommy would be here. We'd play ball, they'd help Grandpa milk the cows, and Tommy loved to fish. Once, we took him up to the lake and it started to pour. We had enough sunfish to come back and have a fish fry, but he didn't want to stop. He didn't want to leave."