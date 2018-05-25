Broncos' Brandon Marshall, Seahawks' Doug Baldwin have strong words for Trump after his anthem remarks

"He's an idiot. Plain and simple," Seattle Seahawks receiver Doug Baldwin said of Trump. "I respect the man because he's a human being, first and foremost. But he's just being more divisive, which is not surprising. It is what it is. For him to say that anyone who doesn't follow his viewpoints or his constituents' viewpoints should be kicked out of the country, it's not very empathetic. It's not very American-like, actually, to me. It's not very patriotic. It's not what this country was founded upon.