USC running back Justin Davis eager to show his skills at NFL scouting combine

Justin Davis is still processing the moment.

USC’s dramatic game-winning field goal against Penn State in the Rose Bowl occurred two months ago, putting the finishing touch on Davis’ Trojans career.

The running back still can’t quite believe it.

“Once the field goal went through the uprights, I just had to pause for a minute and think about how we even got there,” Davis said Thursday at the NFL scouting combine. “It kind of still doesn’t even feel real, just in terms of all the stuff that we kind of went through in our time there.

“It just makes it so much better, knowing that I finished a career that I really hoped something special would happen. For it to actually happen was unbelievable.”

Davis, measured at 6-foot-1 and 208 pounds, completed 21 reps on the bench press on Thursday.

On Friday, he continues testing with the 40-yard dash and other drills.

“It’s definitely exciting just to be around this stuff and all these great players,” he said.

Davis arrived at the combine after four years at USC that featured multiple coaching changes and several ankle injuries.

He finished with 2,465 yards rushing and scored 21 touchdowns.

“I had the time of my life at SC and wouldn’t take any minute back,” he said. “When I think back about everything I went through, it’s crazy that I’m at the NFL combine getting ready to get to the next level.”

Davis said he sought advice from former Trojans running backs Tre Madden and Soma Vainuku about the combine experience.

“Just like when I was at SC, they let me know what to expect,” he said. “They always looked out for me.”

Davis is eager to show NFL scouts and coaches he can become an asset.

“With the injuries some people kind of shot me down a little,” he said. “But that just gives me more fire to come out and prove everybody wrong.”