Adrian Peterson has not been ruled out for next game, Vikings Coach Mike Zimmer tells radio show

Minnesota Vikings Coach Mike Zimmer told local radio station KFXN-FM that running back Adrian Peterson has a torn meniscus in his right knee.

Zimmer recorded his weekly appearance on the show before addressing the media on Monday. He told the station he has not yet ruled out Peterson for the game Sunday against Carolina and that the team was still exploring all the scenarios to treat the star running back.

Peterson was injured in the third quarter of Minnesota's 17-14 victory over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night. He needed crutches to exit U.S. Bank Stadium, but it does appear Peterson will be able to return at some point this season after initial fears that he tore his ACL.

Peterson has rushed for just 50 yards on 31 carries in the first two weeks.