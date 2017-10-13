Could another U.S. city host the Olympics before L.A. gets a chance?

Only a month after Los Angeles was officially named host of the 2028 Summer Games, U.S. Olympic Committee officials expressed their desire to put forth another American bid in the near future.

“I think I put a stake in the ground and said we are interested in hosting the Winter Games,” USOC Chairman Larry Probst said in a teleconference on Friday.

The next Olympics up for grabs would be 2026, which could be problematic given L.A.’s efforts to prepare and rally domestic support over the next 11 years. LA 2028 officials have said they would need to give the matter careful consideration before backing any such move.

Probst acknowledged that it might be better to try for 2030 “so there’s no confusion.”

But there has been speculation that the International Olympic Committee might pursue a dual 2026-2030 award much like the one that recently resulted in Paris receiving 2024 and L.A. getting 2028 simultaneously.

If that happens, Probst said, “we certainly want to be in that conversation. We want to be at the table for that discussion.”

So the U.S. might have to select a candidate and enter the race by early next year.

The USOC said it will seek further information from the IOC and potentially launch a process by which cities can express interest. Denver, Reno, Nev., and Salt Lake City — which hosted the Winter Games in 2002 — could be in the running.

IOC President Thomas Bach has suggested that he would like to see the Winter Games return to a traditional location. American officials have taken that to mean a city in Europe or North America.

CAPTION Dodgers beat writer Andy McCullough and columnist Dylan Hernandez discuss the NLCS and what to expect from game 1. Dodgers beat writer Andy McCullough and columnist Dylan Hernandez discuss the NLCS and what to expect from game 1. CAPTION Dodgers beat writer Andy McCullough and columnist Dylan Hernandez discuss the NLCS and what to expect from game 1. Dodgers beat writer Andy McCullough and columnist Dylan Hernandez discuss the NLCS and what to expect from game 1. CAPTION Dodgers manager Dave Roberts talks Corey Seager's injury, his National League Championship Series pitching rotation and answers other questions ahead of Game 1 against the Chicago Cubs. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts talks Corey Seager's injury, his National League Championship Series pitching rotation and answers other questions ahead of Game 1 against the Chicago Cubs. CAPTION Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw talks about facing the Chicago Cubs once again in the National League Championship Series. Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw talks about facing the Chicago Cubs once again in the National League Championship Series. CAPTION The Chargers, now 1-4, will face a Raiders team that has lost its last three games. Who will win? More importantly: Will Dan venture into the Black Hole? The Chargers, now 1-4, will face a Raiders team that has lost its last three games. Who will win? More importantly: Will Dan venture into the Black Hole? CAPTION Los Angeles times sports columnist Bill Plaschke previews the NLCS between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Chicago Cubs. Los Angeles times sports columnist Bill Plaschke previews the NLCS between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Chicago Cubs.

david.wharton@latimes.com

Follow @LAtimesWharton on Twitter