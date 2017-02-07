LA 2024 looking for Olympic-minded volunteers ahead of the Games

Volunteers are crucial to hosting any Olympic Games, with tens of thousands needed to assist athletes, greet fans and offer directions.

So the private committee bidding to bring the 2024 Summer Games back to Los Angeles has launched a program to get the people of Southern California in the mood to help out.

LA 2024’s Volunteer Service Program will link residents to one-day volunteering opportunities throughout the area over the next few months — and anyone who signs up will be be given priority when it comes to applying for volunteer spots if Los Angeles is awarded the Games seven years from now.

“LA 2024 wants to use the power of the Games to galvanize volunteerism today, making LA an even better place to live for all Angelenos, well before the Games,” committee chairman Casey Wasserman said in a statement.

About 70,000 unpaid workers helped with the recent 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro. The 2012 London Games were famous for their purple-clad force that walked the streets of the city offering assistance.

LA 2024’s program will work in conjunction with groups such as CicLAvia, Heal the Bay, Friends of the Los Angeles River and United Way of Greater Los Angeles.

