Olympics Buzz: U.S. takes the Tinder Gold

Belarus, the Idaho of the former USSR, picked up its second women's aerial gold when Hanna Huskova won the event. Alla Tsuper won the gold in 2014 in Sochi for the country known for its potatoes and potato dishes. She was back and finished fourth on Friday. China took second and third, upping its total in the event to seven, but none of them gold. The final race was a bit of a mess as only two of the six competitors landed all their jumps cleanly. Madison Olsen of the U.S. finished sixth.