Olympics buzz: Where's a good scandal when you need one?

The U.S. stands a good chance of winning a medal after two runs of women's bobsled. Elana Meyers Taylor and Lauren Gibbs have the second fastest sled with two runs to go. Jamie Greubel Poser and Aja Evans are in eighth. German sleds are first and fifth. … And there is also a good medal possibility in the men's ski halfpipe with the U.S. having advanced David Wise, Torin Yater-Wallace, Alex Ferreira and Aaron Blunck to Thursday's 12-man final. … The U.S. curling teams are going to need a lot of luck just to make it to a tiebreaker. The men beat Switzerland 8-4 on Tuesday and play their final match against Britain. They are fifth at 4-4. The U.S. women lost to South Korea 9-6 and play Sweden. They are tied for fifth at 4-4.