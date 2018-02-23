Olympics Buzz: Mr. Volkoff requests that you please stand ....

It just doesn't seem to be in a Canadian's DNA to be mean, so it should come as no surprise that the women's hockey player, Jocelyne Larocque, who took off her silver medal during the ceremony has already apologized. Team Canada issued a statement, which she might have even read, saying she meant no disrespect. "Please understand this was a moment in time that I truly wish I could take back," she was quoted as saying. It's Canada, all is forgiven. Move along.