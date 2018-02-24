Germany gets a chance at hockey gold, but already feels like winners with upset of Canada

It was no dream. "It's the greatest day in German hockey. For the next 50 years they're going to talk about us," defenseman Christian Ehrhoff said after 10th-seeded Germany, which lost its first two games and had to win a qualification game to make the playoffs, advanced to the gold medal game on Sunday against the Olympic Athletes from Russia. Germany's previous best showings were bronze medals in 1932 and 1976. "Olympic semifinal, the chance to play for the gold, and we just didn't bring it in the first 20 minutes," Canada forward Andrew Ebbett said. "No reason for it."