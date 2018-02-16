Markus Schairer of Austria is heading home for treatment after breaking his neck in a frightening crash during the Olympic men's snowboardcross quarterfinals.
Schairer, 30, lost control in the air on the final jump of the treacherous downhill course on Thursday. He slammed into the snow on his back, sending his goggles flying. He was able to get to his feet before being taken for a medical exam.
The Austrian Olympic Committee says Schairer fractured the fifth vertebrae in his neck. It says there is no indication the 30-year-old Schairer experienced any neurological impairment or long-term damage.
The norovirus outbreak among staff and volunteers at the Pyeongchang Olympics has increased to 244 cases, the Korean Centers for Disease Control said Thursday.
Investigators traced the outbreak to contaminated water used in food preparation at the Horeb Youth Center.
Fifty-six people remain under quarantine. The rest have returned to work.
Radio host Patrick Connor was fired from a San Francisco area station after he made inappropriate comments about 17-year-old Olympic snowboarder Chloe Kim on a Barstool Radio SiriusXM show.
Connor hosted a show called “The Shower Hour with P-Con” weekday mornings on KNBR. He also is a co-host of the new Barstool Radio show “Dialed-In with Dallas Braden.”
Kim, a 5-foot-3 Southern California snowboarder whose parents are Korean immigrants, won the gold medal in halfpipe on Monday. In doing so, she became the first woman in Olympic history to land consecutive 1080s — two triple rotations.
NBC Olympics ski analyst Bode Miller found himself apologizing on-air Thursday for stating earlier in the broadcast that a female skier’s recent struggles were somehow linked to her recent marriage.
Austrian skier Anna Veith won Olympic gold in the super-G during the 2014 Sochi Games and claimed the world title in that event and giant slalom the following year. But she has struggled since multiple knee injuries caused her to miss the 2015-16 season and much of the following season.
As she was competing in the giant slalom in Pyeongchang, NBC announcer Dan Hicks mentioned that Veith “hasn’t been the same” since the knee injuries.
There would be no gutsy finish for Lowell Bailey. Not this time.
The only American to win a world championship in the sport of biathlon fell short of the podium in the third try of his final Olympics.
Bailey finished 51st in the 20-kilometer individual at the 2018 Winter Games in Pyeongchang, just days after similar results in the 10-kilometer sprint and the 12.5-kilometer pursuit.
For three days, Mikaela Shiffrin waited as Siberian wind howled through the Taebaek Mountains.
Temporary buildings erected for the Winter Olympics buckled. The wind chill plunged below zero. Debris whipped through the streets. And in a narrow valley named after a dragon, navigating the 1,250-meter Rainbow 1 course at the Yongpyong Alpine Center became a perilous exercise.
The wind forced the postponement of Shiffrin’s first race at the Games once, then twice. The world’s top-ranked Alpine skier jokingly wondered if she’d ever get the chance to compete.
Hours after winning the men’s halfpipe at the 2018 Winter Olympics, Shaun White faced questions about a sexual harassment suit filed by Lena Zawaideh, a former drummer in his band. The claim, which dates to 2016, has returned to the news this week.
“Honestly, I’m here to talk about the Olympics, not gossip,” White told reporters.
“I am who I am, and I’m proud of who I am,” he continued. “And my friends, you know, love me and vouch for me, and I think that stands on its own.”
Mikaela Shiffrin is in prime position heading into the final run of the Olympic giant slalom, trailing Manuela Moelgg of Italy by 0.20 seconds.
The American standout attacked the tight course on a fast first run to give herself a chance at a gold medal as she kicks off her Pyeongchang Games. Only a handful of lower-ranked skiers remain on the course.
The top 30 finishers from the first run go in reverse order for the final run, with their times combined to determine the winner. Shiffrin will go second-to-last Thursday afternoon in South Korea.
Mikaela Shiffrin finally debuted at the Pyeongchang Olympics on Thursday after two postponements this week because of high winds.
The U.S. Alpine skiing star has the second-fastest time after her initial run in the giant slalom under a calm, cloudless sky at the Yongpyong Alpine Center.
The second runs are scheduled for later Thursday in South Korea.