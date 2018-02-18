“I’ve gone over it a thousand times in my head, and I don’t think I could have done it differently even if I got a second chance,” Shiffrin wrote Saturday. “So I wouldn’t take back my emotions or excitement after the [giant slalom] in order to have better shot at a [slalom] medal too. You know, it’s not necessarily the medalists who get the most out of the Olympics. It’s those who are willing to strip down to nothing and bear their soul for their love of the game. That is so much greater than Gold, Silver, or Bronze.”