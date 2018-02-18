The International Olympic Committee on Sunday offered only brief comment on a news report that a Russian medalist had tested positive for a performance-enhancing drug at the 2018 Winter Games.
“On the one hand it is extremely disappointing when prohibited substances might have been used,” the IOC said in a statement, “but on the other hand it shows the effectiveness of the anti-doping system at the Games which protects the rights of all the clean athletes.”
Alexander Krushelnitsky, who won the bronze medal in mixed-doubles curling with his wife, is suspected of having tested positive for meldonium, Reuters said, citing an unnamed source.
Sunday’s Winter Olympics TV schedule. All times Pacific.
6:30 a.m.: Bobsled (two-man). NBCSN
7:15 a.m.: Freestyle skiing (men’s aerials final). NBCSN
Ted Ligety’s battered body finally felt normal.
In the last four years, the most recognizable men’s Alpine skier in the U.S. underwent surgery to insert four screws in his broken left wrist, fix a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee and repair three herniated discs in his back that caused persistent nerve pain down his left leg.
“I am the healthiest I have felt in I don’t know how many years,” Ligety said shortly after arriving at the Pyeongchang Olympics.
The American men knew it wasn’t going to be easy this time.
Four years ago, they dominated the Olympic ski slopestyle, finishing in the top three spots. But key injuries and some new faces figured to level the field at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang.
“There are so many countries so competitive and so good in slopestyle,” said Gus Kenworthy, the defending silver medalist.
Don’t tell anyone, but here’s the revolutionary strategy the U.S. women’s hockey team has come up with in its quest to defeat Finland in the Olympic tournament semifinals on Monday and advance to the gold medal game.
“Score more goals than the other team,” forward Hilary Knight said Sunday. “It hasn’t changed.”
Getting the puck past Finland’s goaltender, University of Minnesota-trained Noora Raty, is never easy. When the teams met in the first round, the U.S. had to rally from a first-period 1-0 deficit and outshot Finland 42-24 but didn’t clinch its 3-1 victory until Dani Cameranesi scored into an empty net with 13 seconds left in the third period.
Less than 24 hours after Mikaela Shiffrin’s unexpected fourth-place finish in the slalom, the U.S. Alpine skiing star grappled with the disappointment in a 270-word post on Instagram.
“I’ve gone over it a thousand times in my head, and I don’t think I could have done it differently even if I got a second chance,” Shiffrin wrote Saturday. “So I wouldn’t take back my emotions or excitement after the [giant slalom] in order to have better shot at a [slalom] medal too. You know, it’s not necessarily the medalists who get the most out of the Olympics. It’s those who are willing to strip down to nothing and bear their soul for their love of the game. That is so much greater than Gold, Silver, or Bronze.”
Shiffrin, the top-ranked overall skier on the World Cup circuit this season, won the giant slalom in her first race at the Pyeongchang Games.
The backlash started minutes after Lindsey Vonn skidded to a stop past the finish line at the Jeongseon Alpine Center on Saturday and mouthed “I tried.”
The most successful women’s Alpine skier in history tied for sixth in the super-G at the Pyeongchang Olympics after a mistake during a turn late in her run.
Posts assailing Vonn and celebrating the unexpected result quickly flooded Twitter, most of them tied to comments she made about President Trump last year.
Fourteen new cases of norovirus among staff and volunteers at the Pyeongchang Olympics were reported Saturday, the Korean Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said, raising the total to 275 people infected.
Of those diagnosed with the highly contagious illness, 53 remain quarantined while the rest have returned to work.
Most of the cases — 111 — have been at the Horeb Youth Center with the others in Pyeongchang (83) and Gangneung (81).
Saturday’s Winter Olympics TV schedule. All times Pacific.
6:30 a.m.: Freestyle skiing (men’s aerials qualifying). NBCSN
7:30 a.m.: Cross-country skiing (women’s 20-meter relay). NBCSN
After an eight-year absence from the Olympics, Lindsey Vonn’s return ended in disappointment Saturday.
Vonn, one of the most successful Alpine skiers in history, finished tied for sixth in the super-G at the Pyeongchang Olympics.
“It didn’t quite turn out the way I hoped,” she said.