Organizers for the Pyeongchang Olympics confirmed Sunday they suffered a cyberattack during the opening ceremony two days ago.
Mark Adams, spokesman for the International Olympic Committee, wouldn’t identify the source of the attack.
“At the moment we’re making sure our systems our secure, which they are,” he said. “Discussing details of it are not helpful.”
Before these Winter Games get too old, it seems as if the mystery of the capital letter needs to be explained. The Games are being held in Pyeongchang, South Korea, according to most American news outlets — except the region decided to change the “c” to an uppercase letter, making it PyeongChang.
Why? Because it wants to be further distinguished from Pyongyang, which is the home of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, he of nuclear arsenal fame.
It would be like Altadena changing its name to AltaDena because the city is embarrassed that sister city Pasadena continually sets up police traps to catch people prematurely crossing the yellow turn line onto Arroyo Parkway.
The first hit was bad enough.
Shaun White was snowboarding in New Zealand when he took off a millisecond early on a double cork 1440 and came down hard, smacking the lip of the halfpipe at an awkward angle.
But that wasn’t the worst part.
Coach Tony Granato had a full complement of players for the first time at the U.S. men's Olympic hockey practice Saturday. Yet, there was an empty stall in the team's locker room at Gangneung Hockey Centre, the space occupied only by a jersey that will never be worn, a vivid reminder of a loss that can never be erased.
Jim Johannson, Team USA's general manager, chief talent evaluator, prime strategist and, really, its soul, died in his sleep at 53 on Jan. 21 in Colorado Springs. His absence was palpable Saturday as the team began its final preparations for its Olympic opener against Slovenia on Wednesday.
American teenager Red Gerard has won the first gold medal for the United States at the 2018 Winter Olympics, edging Canadians Max Parrot and Mark McMorris for the top spot in men's slopestyle snowboarding.
Gerard, a 17-year-old from Silverthorne, Colorado, drilled his third and final run on the chilly but sun-splashed course at Phoenix Snow Park. His score of 87.16 was just enough to edge Parrot.
Parrot washed out in his first two runs but nailed his final trip through the tricky series of rails and jumps to post a score of 86.00. McMorris took third after putting up a score of 85.20 in his second run.
Strong winds that are expected to increase throughout the day forced the postponement of the men’s downhill Sunday, in what would have been the first Alpine skiing event of the Pyeongchang Games.
“With this being an outdoor sport, this is not abnormal,” said Sasha Rearick, the U.S. men’s Alpine coach. “The excitement, the energy on the team right now is fantastic…. Now the key is to take that energy and harness it, stay relaxed and then be able to ramp back up.”
The event has been rescheduled for Thursday and the men’s super-G pushed to Friday, originally an off day.
Lim Hyo-jun has given the host country its first gold medal of the Pyeongchang Olympics.
The South Korean crossed the line first in the men's 1,500-meter short track, setting off a huge roar from the capacity crowd at Gangneung Ice Arena.
Defending Olympic champion Charles Hamelin of Canada was penalized for impeding and finished far back anyway.
Saturday’s Winter Olympics TV schedule. All times Pacific.
5 a.m.: Snowboarding (men’s slopestyle qualifying), NBCSN
8:30 a.m.: Luge (men’s singles, first two runs), NBCSN
The U.S.’ Maame Biney finished second Saturday night in her first-ever Olympic race to advance for the semifinals of the 500-meter short track speedskating competition.
“Oh, geez!” the 18-year-old from Reston, Va., said. “That was very nerve-racking! My legs were like, woooo!”
The semifinals and final of the event will be held Tuesday at Gangneung Ice Arena.
Vice President Mike Pence is cheering on U.S. speedskaters at the Winter Olympics before departing South Korea for Washington.
Pence and his wife are viewing the short-track competition Saturday with South Korean President Moon Jae-in and his wife. Eight Americans are participating in the event.
It's the final stop on a six-day trip that Pence hoped would increase pressure on North Korea as it seeks to use the Games to pursue an opening with the South.