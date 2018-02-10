Mikaela Shiffrin’s schedule at the Pyeongchang Olympics remains in flux two days before the U.S. Alpine skiing star’s first race.
The slalom, where she’s the heavy favorite to win a second consecutive gold medal, and giant slalom are givens. The rest of the program — including the speed events she has found success in this season — will be determined as the Games unfold.
“I don’t have a solid answer for you yet,” Shiffrin said Saturday. “I would like to compete in everything, but I’m not sure if I’m actually going to have the energy to do that.”
Dumb me. When I first saw the Kim Jong Un impersonator walk into the section of seats reserved for reporters at the opening ceremony of the Olympics, my first thought was, “That’s a popular hairstyle here?”
Then I saw a heavyset man in a suit and a red hat.
OK, never mind. I get the joke.
The norovirus outbreak among staff and volunteers at the Pyeongchang Olympics appears to be easing.
Eleven new cases were diagnosed Friday, according to organizers, bringing the week's total to 139.
The outbreak had previously grown by dozens of cases each day.
U.S. skier Gus Kenworthy posted a photo of himself and U.S. figure skater Adam Rippon on Instagram, which included a message for Vice President Mike Pence:
“Eat your heart out, Pence.”
Last month, Rippon publicly objected to Pence being chosen to lead the U.S. delegation to the Pyeongchang Games because of the vice president's record on gay rights.
Tonga's Pita Taufatofua doesn't need a shirt for these Winter Olympics, even in frigid conditions at Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium.
Taufatofua turned heads at the 2016 Summer Games in Rio with his shirtless, oiled-up look as the flag bearer for his country.
He's back again and this time it was even more impressive as he waved the flag and didn't seem fazed by temperatures that had fallen into the 20s.
There was a weird scene in the middle of the parade of nations at the opening ceremony of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.
Two men dressed as President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un came down the steps leading to the area where the media was sitting and once at the first row, turned and started waving to the crowd.
At first no one reacted, but slowly media and spectators descended on the pair, snapping photos and shooting video with their phones. It all lasted about a minute before the volunteers in the area walked over to escort them back to their seats.
The Pyeongchang Winter Olympics, the first Games held in South Korea in 30 years, officially opened on Friday with fireworks, song and symbolism featured amid celebrations of light, peace, and harmony.
With nods to the country’s landmarks and ancient culture as well as its potential to lead the world in future technological innovations, the opening ceremony at Olympic Stadium featured athletes from 91 countries, including a delegation from North Korea that marched into Olympic Stadium with athletes from South Korea. Kim Yo Jong, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un; U.S. Vice President Mike Pence and International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach were among the powerful political and sports figures who attended the extravaganza on a chilly night.
The two Koreas marched in behind a white flag that was emblazoned with a map of the Korean peninsula depicted in blue. North Korean women’s hockey player Hwang Chung-gum and South Korean bobsleigh pilot Won Yun-jong both clutched the flag pole in a noteworthy display of unity. The two nations have marched together at an Olympics but this time have taken the extraordinary step of combining on the composition of the women’s hockey team.
