Freestyle skier Elizabeth Swaney competes in the halfpipe event at the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympics on Feb. 19. (David Ramos / Getty Images)

Elizabeth Swaney once ran for governor of California but lost to Arnold Schwarzenegger. She also once tried out to be an Oakland Raiders cheerleader and attempted to reach the Olympics as skeleton racer for Venezuela.

None of that panned out for her. But now the 33-year-old who has a master’s degree from Harvard and recruits software engineers in the Bay Area can say she competed in the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics as a freestyle skier.

OK, maybe “competed” isn’t the best word to describe what Swaney did in the qualifying round of the women’s halfpipe on Monday. She didn’t really do any tricks during her two runs at Phoenix Snow Park.