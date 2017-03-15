U.S. women's hockey players plan to boycott world championships

A contingent of the top U.S. women’s hockey players announced Wednesday they will boycott the upcoming world championships unless national officials boost financial support for their program.

“We are asking for a living wage and for USA Hockey to fully support its programs for women and girls and stop treating us like an afterthought,” Meghan Duggan said in a news release issued by an attorney for the players. “We have represented our country with dignity and deserve to be treated with fairness and respect.”

The women’s team has won six of the last eight world titles and has medaled in every Olympics since the sport was added to the winter program.

A potential boycott by more than 20 elite players could be especially embarrassing to USA Hockey given that the world championships are scheduled for later this month in Plymouth, Mich.

The athletes, who were scheduled to report to training camp next week, have been embroiled in a yearlong negotiation for equitable treatment they argue is required by the Ted Stevens Amateur Sports Act.

Their news release states that USA Hockey pays them “virtually nothing” during non-Olympic years and that many players rely on family or must work second and third jobs.

They have asked for improvements in compensation, youth team development, equipment, staffing, travel expenses and other areas.

“Putting on the USA jersey represents the culmination of many years of hard work and sacrifice that reflect our love of both hockey and country,” said a statement posted on social media by Amanda Kessel, Hilary Knight, Kelli Stack and others. “In making these requests, we are simply asking USA Hockey to comply with the law.”

As of Wednesday morning, USA Hockey had yet to issue a statement on the matter.

