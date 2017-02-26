Daytona 500 live updates: TBD

It must seem like déjà vu as Chase Elliott led the pack in the Daytona 500 Sunday at Daytona International Speedway. Elliott was on the pole last year as a rookie but an early wreck forced him to finish the race in the back of the pack.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. began the race next to Elliott in the front row. It was his first race back after sitting out 18 races last season with a concussion. Earnhardt has four career wins at Daytona, the last coming in 2015, and 13 top five finishes at the track during his career.

Under NASCAR’s new championship points system this season, races are divided into three stages — with a playoff point awarded to the winner of the first two stages, and the race winner receiving five points.

Three things to watch

Dale Junior: Has anyone mentioned Dale Earnhardt Jr.? NASCAR’s favorite son is back after missing 18 races last season with concussion-related symptoms. The NASCAR Nation rejoices. … “Am I nervous at all about it?” he said. “ I’m nervous about it until I get in the car. I can think about it while I’m out of the car all day long. Of course I’m human, I’m going to be concerned and worry … but to be able to win the qualifying race and to be able to win the Daytona 500, you’ve got to race with no fear.”

Changes: Industry leaders -- including a handful of drivers—came together during the off-season and blew up the Chase format model. Races in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, Xfinity Series and Camping World Truck Series will now consist of three stages, with championship implications in each stage. The new format will award a playoff point to the winner of the first two stages, and the race winner will receive five points.

This year's Daytona 500 will consist of two 60-lap stages, followed by a final 80-lap stage to make up the 200 scheduled laps in the annual season-opening race.

Crashes: Given the chase for pints during the race, expect a handful of “Big Ones” as drivers will get more aggressive toward the end of each stage. Look for the action to rev up with about two laps to go during each segment.

A race fan signs the start-finish line prior to the 59th Annual DAYTONA 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 26, 2017 in Daytona Beach, Florida.

There’s a lot to learn about new points system

There’s something new at today’s Daytona 500. NASCAR dramatically altered its racing format in the off-season, with drivers now able to earn points during different stages of races, which will also have planned caution periods. It will sort of be like having three races within one.

OK, there’s a lot to take in. Let’s try to break it all down:

What’s hasn’t changed: Points will continue to be accrued through the first 26 Cup series races and will carry over for the 16 drivers who qualify for the playoffs that consist of the last 10 races of the season. The operative number remains at four in a winner-take-all-finale in Homestead in November.

What are the stages? For today’s Daytona 500, Stage 1 ends on Lap 60, Stage 2 ends on Lap 120 and the race ends on Lap 200. There are different levels of importance and points associated with each stage in the race.

What about Stage 1? Drivers who are running first through 10th at the conclusion of Stage 1 will receive stage bonus points, starting with 10 points for first place, nine points for second place, and so on, down to one point for 10th place. Plus, the driver who finishes Stage 1 first will receive one playoff point to carry into the postseason, should that driver qualify. At the end of Stage 1, there will be a planned caution period for drivers to come down pit road.

What about Stage 2? This stage of the race begins when the green flag drops for the restart. The same point system is in place as it was for Stage 1. Drivers who are running first through 10th at the conclusion of Stage 2 will receive stage bonus points, starting with 10 points for first place, nine points for second place and so on. Also, the driver who finishes Stage 2 first will receive one playoff point to carry into the postseason. Just as at the end of Stage 1, there will be another planned caution period at the end of Stage 2. The final stage starts when the green flag drops.

What about the Final Stage? There are 80 laps left in the race, and the goal here is to win. Race points are then awarded to the entire field based on the order of their finish. The race winner receives 40 points, second-place finisher receives 35 points, third-place receives 34 points, fourth-place receives 33 points, and so on until you get to the drivers who finish 36th through 40th, who get one point each. The race winner will also get five bonus points to carry into the postseason.

What are the maximum points a driver can earn? So, what’s a perfect day at the track – winning the first two stages as well as the race – mean for points? The maximum points a driver can earn in a race is 60 (40 for the race win plus 20 points for winning both stages), plus a maximum of seven points (one each for winning the first two stages and five for winning the race) to carry into the postseason.

What else do I need to know about points? There will no longer be a bonus points given for leading a lap, or a bonus points for leading the most laps.

Who came up with this system? Industry leaders — including a handful of drivers — came together during the off-season and blew up the old Chase format. Races in the Xfinity Series and Camping World Truck Series will also use the new stage point system.

Should I keep a calculator next to the TV during races? Wouldn’t be a bad idea. Now, let’s go racing.

The Seabreeze High School 'Marching 100' drumline performs in the fan zone before the 2017 running of NASCAR's Daytona 500, at Daytona International Speedway, Sunday, February 26, 2017.

Pre-race entertainment talk

Singer Jordin Sparks and former NFL player LaDainian Tomlinson were among the many celebrities in attendance at the Daytona 500 on Sunday. Sparks will sing the National Anthem before the race while Tomlinson served as an honorary starter.

Sparks, who competed on and won American Idol in 2007, also performed the National Anthem at Super Bowl XLII. But for Sunday’s race, she also had to make sure that she matched with the USAF Thunderbirds flyover.

“When I sing that big note at the end, you know, you want them to be flying over right on time,” she said. “There’s always a little bit more pressure when it’s live.”