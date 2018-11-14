Advertisement

Podcast: The world according to JaVale McGee

By Los Angeles Times | L.A. Times Studios
Nov 14, 2018 | 6:45 AM
JaVale McGee speaks with Lakers writer Tania Ganguli on the latest episode of "Arrive Early, Leave Late." (Jim Mone / Associated Press)

Episode 7 of “Arrive Early, Stay Late” features a look at two of the more colorful characters in the world of sports.

Lakers writer Tania Ganguli (@taniaganguli) interviews starting center JaVale McGee. Topics include McGee’s passions when he’s not playing, his life growing up, who “Pierre” is, and more.

Also, soccer reporter Kevin Baxter (@kbaxter11) recently traveled to Culiacán, Mexico, to write about soccer legend Diego Maradona, who is currently coaching a second-division soccer team in a rural part of the country.

Dorados de Sinaloa have given purpose to Diego Maradona’s upstream fight to sobriety »

Baxter discusses the experience with podcast host Beto Durán.

The Times launched “Arrive Early, Leave Late” last month to take listeners closer to the action of L.A.’s home teams. Hosted by Durán and featuring The Times’ award-winning reporters and columnists, the podcast combines in-depth interviews, the best moments from the games and a look inside the front offices.

