Podcast: The world according to JaVale McGee

Episode 7 of “Arrive Early, Stay Late” features a look at two of the more colorful characters in the world of sports.
Lakers writer Tania Ganguli (@taniaganguli) interviews starting center JaVale McGee. Topics include McGee’s passions when he’s not playing, his life growing up, who “Pierre” is, and more.
Also, soccer reporter Kevin Baxter (@kbaxter11) recently traveled to Culiacán, Mexico, to write about soccer legend Diego Maradona, who is currently coaching a second-division soccer team in a rural part of the country.
Baxter discusses the experience with podcast host Beto Durán.
The Times launched “Arrive Early, Leave Late” last month to take listeners closer to the action of L.A.’s home teams. Hosted by Durán and featuring The Times’ award-winning reporters and columnists, the podcast combines in-depth interviews, the best moments from the games and a look inside the front offices.