L.A. Times sports podcast 'Arrive Early, Leave Late'

The Los Angeles Times has launched a podcast taking listeners closer to the action of L.A.’s home teams. Hosted by Beto Durán and featuring The Times’ award-winning reporters and columnists, the podcast combines in-depth interviews, the best moments from the games and a look inside the front offices.
Highlights from this episode include:
- Bill Plaschke and Dylan Hernandez talk about the Dodgers coming up short against the Boston Red Sox in the World Series
- Dave Roberts, Clayton Kershaw, and the state of the Dodgers as they move forward and how their opinions differ from the fans
- A bonus story about locker room celebrations and the workplace hazards that journalists get exposed to while on the job.
Durán, the host of “Arrive Early, Leave Late,” is a polished, versatile talent with more than 15 years of broadcast experience in professional and collegiate sports. Durán is the play-by-play voice for Golden Boy Promotions fights; he hosts “Chargers Talk” on 570 AM; he is a fill-in host on Spectrum SportsNet covering the Lakers, Dodgers and Galaxy; and he fills in as the play-by-play voice for West Coast Conference collegiate basketball as well as the South Bay Lakers G-League team affiliate. Durán also started his own monthly podcast, “Living the Dream,” which includes such guests as professional athletes and stand-up comedians.