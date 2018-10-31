L.A. Times sports podcast 'Arrive Early, Leave Late'

Durán, the host of “Arrive Early, Leave Late,” is a polished, versatile talent with more than 15 years of broadcast experience in professional and collegiate sports. Durán is the play-by-play voice for Golden Boy Promotions fights; he hosts “Chargers Talk” on 570 AM; he is a fill-in host on Spectrum SportsNet covering the Lakers, Dodgers and Galaxy; and he fills in as the play-by-play voice for West Coast Conference collegiate basketball as well as the South Bay Lakers G-League team affiliate. Durán also started his own monthly podcast, “Living the Dream,” which includes such guests as professional athletes and stand-up comedians.