Rams fans attending training camp and two home exhibitions proudly donned replica jerseys and T-shirts of their favorite players.

Rookie Jared Goff’s No. 16 was omnipresent, Todd Gurley’s No. 30 stood out and Aaron Donald’s No. 99 also appeared popular.

The jerseys of Eric Dickerson, Jack Youngblood, Roman Gabriel and other former Rams also were part of the new-and-nostalgic apparel mosaic at UC Irvine and the Coliseum.

Few, if any, Case Keenum No. 17 jerseys were sighted.