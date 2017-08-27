Rams won't place deadline on Aaron Donald to end holdout and report

As each day passes, Sean McVay’s anxiety grows.

This is the final week of the NFL preseason and the Rams’ first-year coach is still without star defensive tackle Aaron Donald, who remains a holdout because of a contract dispute.

“Every day, there’s a heightened reason in wanting him to be around,” McVay said Sunday.

McVay has said for weeks that Donald’s absence provided opportunities for other players to step up. And several, including Ethan Westbrooks and Louis Trinca-Pasat, have taken advantage of Donald’s absence.

But the Sept. 10 season opener against the Indianapolis Colts is looming.

McVay declined to specify if there is a date that Donald must report to be able to play in the opener.

“What you’ve got to have is, as each day gets closer and if we haven’t come to a resolution, having a plan for that day,” McVay said. “To rule out one of our best players and put a specific date on that I don’t think would be fair to our team or for him, so I don’t want to do that right now.

“But I think the biggest thing that I would stress is we would love to have him around and we’re working hard to try to come to a solution with respect to the process.”

Donald is due to earn $1.8 million this season in the fourth year of his rookie contract. The Rams exercised their fifth-year option at $6.9 million for 2018. But Donald, a three-time Pro Bowl selection, is believed to be seeking a new deal that would make him the NFL’s highest-paid defensive player.

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell also has held out during training camp and the preseason, refusing to sign the $12.1 million franchise tender that was placed upon him.

Bell tweeted and later confirmed to the Columbus Dispatch that he would report Friday, the day after the Steelers’ final preseason game.

There has not been similar word from Donald, who has been accruing daily fines of $40,000 since he failed to report with veterans on July 28. That total now stands at about $1.2 million. Those fines, however, are expected to be creatively addressed by the Rams if and when Donald signs a new contract.

Players are paid only during the regular season, so if Donald does not report before the opener, he also would lose at least one game check.

“That dialogue is ongoing,” McVay said when asked if there was any indication that Donald will report at the conclusion of the preseason. “I know we had some meetings and discussions with their representation and that’s something that we’re working through to try and get figured out as soon as possible.

“If we do, we’ll be excited about that and if not, we’ve got to be ready to adjust and move forward.”

If Donald returns this week or next, he would not be the only Rams starter expected to play in the opener without preseason snaps.

Linebackers Robert Quinn and Mark Barron and cornerback Kayvon Webster have not played because of injuries or what McVay has described as maintenance programs. They will not play in Thursday night’s preseason finale at Green Bay.

Etc.

Starters, including quarterback Jared Goff, will not play against the Packers, McVay said. ... Receiver Tavon Austin, who has been sidelined because of a hamstring injury, will not play against the Packers but is expected to be ready for the opener, McVay said.

