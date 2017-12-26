Rams' 2018 home schedule includes the Eagles, Vikings, Packers, Chiefs and Chargers

The Rams still have games to play in their turnaround season, but they already know their 2018 home opponents.

The Rams, 11-4 and champions of the NFC West, conclude the 2017 regular season on Sunday at the Coliseum against the San Francisco 49ers. They will host a playoff game the following week.

According to information online as part of the team’s 2018 season-ticket renewal application, the NFC West will be paired next season with the NFC North and the AFC West.

The Rams will play host to their NFC West division members — the Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks — and the Minnesota Vikings, Green Bay Packers, Kansas City Chiefs, Chargers and Philadelphia Eagles.

Because the Rams are still playing at the Coliseum as a temporary facility, one of their home games is again expected to be part of the International Series and will be played in London or, possibly, Mexico City.

Based on the home schedule, the Rams will have road games against the Cardinals, 49ers and Seahawks, and non-division road games against the Oakland Raiders, Denver Broncos, Chicago Bears and Detroit Lions. One other opponent, from the NFC South, is to still be determined because the division winner has not been decided.

The New Orleans Saints and Carolina Panthers are 11-4 going into this week’s games. The Saints are at Tampa Bay, the Panthers at Atlanta.