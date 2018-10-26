Rams' Ndamukong Suh will renew aquaintance with Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers

They have not played against each other since 2014, but it’s a good bet that Rams’ defensive lineman Ndamukong Suh and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers won’t be exchanging pleasantries Sunday at the Coliseum.
Four years ago, while playing for the Detroit Lions, Suh was fined $70,000 by the NFL for stepping on Rodgers’ ankle while the quarterback was down in the fourth quarter of the final regular-season game.
Suh had his back to Rodgers after a play, when he took steps backward and his foot landed on Rodgers. Suh was initially suspended for one game — which would have been a wild-card playoff game — but during his appeal of the penalty, he reportedly told the NFL that his feet were numb from the cold and he could not tell the difference between Rodgers’ feet and the ground.
An NFL spokesman said at the time that the league did not accept the excuse, but the suspension was overturned and Suh was instead fined.
It was the ninth and final time that Suh was disciplined by the NFL during his five seasons in Detroit. He was not fined during three seasons with the Miami Dolphins before signing with the Rams.
Asked Thursday if Rodgers ever responds to him when Suh hits him during games, Suh said the two-time NFL MVP “usually doesn’t talk” to him.
“I don’t know if he likes me,” Suh said. “But I don’t really need a response. My response is when he’s getting up from the ground. That’s all I’m excited for.
“Or giving him a nice [loss] which I’ve done plenty of times in the past. That’s’ the ultimate goal when going against an elite quarterback like that.”
During Suh’s six seasons in Detroit, the Lions were 3-7 against the Packers.