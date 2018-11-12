Advertisement

Rams receiver Cooper Kupp out for season after tearing knee ligament

Gary Klein
By
Nov 12, 2018 | 11:45 AM
Rams receiver Cooper Kupp is tended to after being injured in a game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. (John McCoy / Getty Images)

Rams receiver Cooper Kupp suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee and will be out for the rest of the season, coach Sean McVay said Monday.

Kupp was injured during Sunday’s 36-31 victory over the Seattle Seahawks at the Coliseum on a play that went to the opposite of the field.

“It’s a huge loss for our football team,” McVay said. “He’s such an important part of what we do.”

Second-year pro Josh Reynolds will start in Kupp’s place when the Rams play the Kansas City Chiefs next Monday in Mexico City.

Kupp, a 2017 third-round draft pick from Eastern Washington, has 40 catches for 566 yards and six touchdowns.

Kupp had sat out Week 7 against the San Francisco 49ers and Week 8 against the Green Bay Packers after suffering a left knee sprain in Week 6 at Denver.

He returned in Week 9 against the New Orleans Saints, and caught a touchdown pass.

He had five receptions for 39 yards on Sunday against the Seahawks.

Reynolds has seven catches for 98 yards. He caught two touchdown passes in Week 8 against the Green Bay Packers.

He rejoins a starting receiver group that includes Brandin Cooks and Robert Woods.

