Rams receiver Cooper Kupp out for season after tearing knee ligament

Rams receiver Cooper Kupp suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee and will be out for the rest of the season, coach Sean McVay said Monday.
Kupp was injured during Sunday’s 36-31 victory over the Seattle Seahawks at the Coliseum on a play that went to the opposite of the field.
“It’s a huge loss for our football team,” McVay said. “He’s such an important part of what we do.”
Second-year pro Josh Reynolds will start in Kupp’s place when the Rams play the Kansas City Chiefs next Monday in Mexico City.
Kupp, a 2017 third-round draft pick from Eastern Washington, has 40 catches for 566 yards and six touchdowns.
Kupp had sat out Week 7 against the San Francisco 49ers and Week 8 against the Green Bay Packers after suffering a left knee sprain in Week 6 at Denver.
He returned in Week 9 against the New Orleans Saints, and caught a touchdown pass.
He had five receptions for 39 yards on Sunday against the Seahawks.
Reynolds has seven catches for 98 yards. He caught two touchdown passes in Week 8 against the Green Bay Packers.
He rejoins a starting receiver group that includes Brandin Cooks and Robert Woods.