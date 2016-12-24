Rams vs. San Francisco 49ers: How they match up

Rams pass offense vs. 49ers pass defense: Rookie quarterback Jared Goff, cleared from concussion protocol after being leveled against the Seattle Seahawks, has shown flashes but has yet to perform consistently from start to finish. He has completed 54.7% of his passes, four for touchdowns, with five interceptions. Kenny Britt is 13 yards short of 1,000 yards receiving. This might be a game where rookie receiver Pharoh Cooper gets more opportunities. The 49ers have given up 248.6 yards passing per game, which ranks 18th among 32 teams in the NFL. End DeForest Buckner and linebacker Ahmad Brooks have five sacks apiece.

EDGE: Rams.

Rams run offense vs. 49ers run defense: If ever there was a game for Rams running back Todd Gurley to flirt with a 100-yard performance, this is it. The 49ers rank last in the NFL in rushing defense, giving up a whopping 176.3 yards a game. Gurley has run for 778 yards and five touchdowns, averaging 3.2 yards a carry. He rushed for 47 yards in 17 carries in the season opener against the 49ers. Receiver Tavon Austin is the Rams’ second-leading rusher with 131 yards. The offensive line has gone through several permutations the last few games. It could change again in an effort to finally spring Gurley and protect Goff.

EDGE: Rams.

49ers pass offense vs. Rams pass defense: The last time the Rams played the 49ers, Blaine Gabbert was the 49ers’ quarterback. He completed 22 of 35 passes for 170 yards and a touchdown in a 28-0 victory. He has been supplanted by Colin Kaepernick, who has struggled with accuracy (55.5%) in the NFL’s worst passing offense but has passed for 13 touchdowns, with only three interceptions. The Rams rank ninth in passing defense, giving up 229.9 yards a game. Tackle Aaron Donald has seven sacks. The secondary could be fortified if cornerback E.J. Gaines returns from injury.

EDGE: Rams.

49ers run offense vs. Rams run defense: The 49ers have plenty of problems, but running the ball has not been one. They rank fourth in the NFL, averaging 134.8 yards a game. Carlos Hyde has rushed for 950 yards and six touchdowns, averaging 4.7 yards a carry. Hyde rushed for 88 yards in 23 carries against the Rams in the opener. Two weeks ago, Hyde ran for 193 yards against the New York Jets. The Rams have given up 107.6 yards rushing per game, which ranks 19th in the NFL. Middle linebacker Alec Ogletree has a team-best 124 tackles.

EDGE: 49ers.

Special teams: Rams punter Johnny Hekker this week was voted into the Pro Bowl for the third time. He averages a league-best 47.9 yards per punt. The next kick Hekker puts inside the 20 will be his 47th, an NFL record. Greg Zuerlein was a question mark coming into the season but has converted 17 of 20 field-goal attempts. Austin averages 9.3 yards per punt return. Rookies Mike Thomas and Cooper both average 20 yards on kickoff returns. Phil Dawson has made 18 of 21 field-goal attempts for the 49ers. Bradley Pinion averages 44 yards per punt.

EDGE: Rams.

Gary Klein’s pick: The Rams have lost nine of 10 but are favored against a 49ers team that under first-year Coach Chip Kelly has not won since defeating the Rams in the opener three months ago. This will be the second game for the Rams under interim Coach John Fassel, who replaced the fired Jeff Fisher. Goff is making his sixth start — his third at home — and is aiming for better results than what he experienced last month in his debut against the Miami Dolphins and again two weeks ago in a rout by the Atlanta Falcons. So now, it’s the Rams with the NFL’s worst offense against the 49ers with the NFL’s worst defense.

Rams 24, 49ers 14

