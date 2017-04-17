USC cornerback Adoree' Jackson makes predraft visit to Rams

The Rams, in need of depth at cornerback, brought in USC’s Adoree’ Jackson for a visit Monday, a person with knowledge of the situation said.

Jackson, 21, grew up a Rams fan in Belleville, Ill., not far from where the Rams played home games in St. Louis.

The Rams do not have a first-round pick in the May 27-29 draft. They have the fifth pick in the second round, the 37th overall, and seven other picks.

The Rams are coming off a 4-12 season. New Coach Sean McVay and new defensive coordinator Wade Phillips are installing a 3-4 scheme. But in the pass-happy NFL, defenses often deploy five defensive backs.

Trumaine Johnson is scheduled to start at one cornerback spot. Kayvon Webster is expected to compete with E.J. Gaines for the spot opposite Johnson. Lamarcus Joyner, who has played as a slot cornerback, will work at safety during offseason workouts. Nickell Robey-Coleman can play the slot position.

The 5-foot-10, 186-pound Jackson played three seasons at USC. He was a cornerback, kick returner and receiver for the Trojans, who finished a 10-3 season with a 52-49 victory over Penn State in the Rose Bowl.

Jackson intercepted six passes in his career, returning one for a touchdown. He returned four kickoffs and four punts for touchdowns and caught six touchdown passes.

