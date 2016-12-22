Rams receiver Kenny Britt is on the brink of a 1,000-yard season

Kenny Britt, in the midst of a career season for the Rams, needs only 13 yards receiving on Saturday against the San Francisco 49ers to eclipse the 1,000-yard mark for the first time.

“It would be one of the highlights of my career,” Britt, an eighth-year pro, said Thursday.

Britt, 28, has 67 catches for 987 yards and five touchdowns this season.

Britt had been looking forward to a possible selection to the Pro Bowl, but was not among the players or alternates announced this week. He said he would use it as motivation in 2017.

“If this is not a Pro Bowl season for me, I’m going to respect it,” he said. “I’m going to work harder next year.”

Britt is in the final year of a two-year, $9.1-million contract

The Rams in August signed receiver Tavon Austin to a four-year $42-million extension. Austin has 54 catches for 477 yards and three touchdowns..

Britt said during training camp that he wanted to be “one of the guys that sets the platform for the next years to come” with the Rams.

The Rams have given no public indication whether they intend to re-sign Britt.

“I haven’t been thinking about it throughout the season,” he said Thursday. “Now that the season is winding down, me and my wife have talked about it.

“Hopefully, we can come to something. If not, I’ll see what the future is holding for me.”

