Todd Gurley rushes for career-high 208 yards in Rams' 23-20 victory over the Broncos

Cold weather did not bother Todd Gurley.
After morning snowfall, groundskeepers removed the tarp at Broncos Stadium at Mile High for a game that kicked off in 25-degree temperatures.
Gurley rushed for a career-best 208 yards and two touchdowns, Cairo Santos kicked three field goals and the defense bounced back with a stronger performance in coordinator Wade Phillips’ return to Denver in a 23-20 victory Sunday before 66,888.
The Rams improved to 6-0 heading into next week’s NFC West game against the San Francisco 49ers, which will be the Rams third consecutive road game.
Rams quarterback Jared Goff, celebrating his 24th birthday, passed for 201 yards, with an interception, as the Rams sent the Broncos (2-4) to their fourth consecutive defeat.
It was not an optimal performance on offense for a team that was averaging nearly 35 points a game.
Goff, who had been sacked only six times in the five games, was sacked five times on Sunday.
The defense made sure that was immaterial.
After surrendering 31 points in the each of the last two games, and 190 yards rushing in last week’s victory at Seattle, the defense was determined to stop the run.
The Broncos were averaging 137 yards rushing a game, but the Rams held them to 60 and survived a late rally.
Broncos quarterback Case Keenum completed 25 of 41 passes for 322 yards and two touchdowns with an interception.
The Rams led 13-3 at halftime on two field goals by Santos and a touchdown run by Gurley.
They extended the lead with Gurley’s second touchdown run, and seemed to have the game in hand when safety John Johnson intercepted a tipped pass at the Rams’ six yard-line.
But a third-down pass by Goff bounced off the facemask of receiver Josh Reynolds and into the hands of Broncos safety Darian Stewart.
Keenum’s 22-yard touchdown pass to Emmanuel Sanders pulled the Broncos to within 20-10.
The Rams missed an opportunity to extend the lead when Santos pushed a 47-yard field-goal attempt wide right with 10 minutes 14 seconds left.
Keenum’s long pass to Courtland Sutton, coupled with a personal foul penalty against safety Lamarcus Joyner, set up a field that trimmed the Rams’ lead to 20-13.
The Rams pushed their lead back to 10 points with another Santos field goal.
Keenum’s short touchdown pass to receiver Demaryius Thomas with 1:22 left made it a three-point game, but Rams receiver Robert Woods knocked the ensuing onside kick out of bounds to clinch the victory.
The Rams started the game by forcing the Broncos to go three and out, and then looked as if they would be off to a fast start on offense.
Goff connected with Woods for 15 yards and then Cooks for 44 to move the ball to the Broncos’ 12-yard line.
Goff then had two passes fell incomplete and the Rams settled for a field goal.
The Rams got the ball back and started moving again, Goff and Woods connecting for 28 yards and a first down at the Broncos’ 29. Once again, however, the drive stalled and Santos kicked a 39-yard field goal for a 6-0 lead.
The Rams caught a big break on the ensuing possession.
Keenum fired a long pass to Sanders for what was initially ruled a 44-yard touchdown. Upon review, officials determined that Sanders was down at the one-yard line.
Sanders was also penalized for taunting, so instead of a first-and-goal at the one, the Broncos got the ball at the 15, and eventually kicked a field goal.
The Rams extended the lead early in the second quarter behind Gurley.
He rushed for gains of 29 and five yards, picked up 13 yards on a shovel pass and then ran for a one-yard gain.
On fourth-and-one from the 10, he took a handoff and ran off left tackle for a touchdown and a 13-3 lead.
Kupp, who was coming back from a concussion sustained in last week’s victory at Seattle, appeared to injure his left leg with about eight minutes left in the first half.
The second-year pro took a handoff on a fly sweep and ran for 12 yards before Stewart took him to the ground with a horse-collar tackle. Kupp landed awkwardly on his left leg and was carted from the field.
But he returned to the sideline in uniform early in the third quarter.