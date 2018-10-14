How the Rams and Broncos match up in Week 6

The Rams’ offense is feeling invincible coming off Jared Goff’s game-clinching quarterback sneak against the Seattle Seahawks. The Rams are third in the NFL in scoring and show no signs of slowing down. The question on Sunday: Will receivers Brandin Cooks and Cooper Kupp return from concussions? McVay indicated throughout the week that they were on track to play and would not be limited if they are active against the Broncos, who feature linebacker Von Miller and cornerback Chris Harris Jr. If Cooks and Kupp play, they join Robert Woods in providing Goff with three receivers with more than 400 yards receiving through five games. If they do not play — or they need a break — Josh Reynolds and KhaDarel Hodge will step in again. Goff has passed for 12 touchdowns, but three of his passes have been intercepted inside the 20-yard line. The Broncos gave up 323 yards rushing in last week’s 34-16 defeat by the New York Jets, so Rams running back Todd Gurley could have a heavy workload. Gurley ranks second in the NFL with 415 yards rushing. He has run for seven touchdowns, including three last week. The line has given up six sacks. Miller has four sacks for the Broncos.