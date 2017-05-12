Former Occidental quarterback Bryan Scott making most of opportunity with Rams

Bryan Scott played quarterback at Division III Occidental, but it was his performance while throwing to receivers at USC’s pro day workout in March that helped him earn an opportunity with the Rams.

“That helped get me some exposure to NFL teams,” Scott said Friday after a rookie minicamp workout. “I wanted to show what I can do on a big stage and I’m just really lucky and fortunate the Rams gave me the opportunity.

“I’m humbled to be out here with these guys.”

But not intimidated.

Scott, who played at Palos Verdes High, passed for 9,073 yards at Occidental, breaking the Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference record. He was known as the Aaron Rodgers of Division III.

“I’m confident with what I can do on the field,” he said. “When you get to this level I think everybody has a certain amount of respect for each other whether you’re drafted, or a free agent who has signed or not signed.”

Scott said he grew up a fan of the St. Louis Rams. Now he is competing for a spot with the franchise.

Quarterbacks Matt Davis, who played at Southern Methodist, and Dylan Thompson, who played at South Carolina and had a stint with the Rams, are also at the minicamp.

On Thursday, the Rams released Aaron Murray, leaving them with starter Jared Goff and backup Sean Mannion as the only quarterbacks on the roster.

Scott is not getting ahead of himself.

“My goal right now is just to get better in the second practice,” he said, “and to be a great leader to my teammates and a great teammate.”

