Rams prove their mettle on the road with shutout of Cardinals

The road trips can be as short as a one-hour flight to San Francisco, several hours to Dallas or a 10-day stay in Jacksonville, Fla., and London.

It does not seem to matter.

The Rams appear to love the road life.

Their 33-0 victory over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday before a crowd of 73,736 at Twickenham Stadium improved the Rams’ record to 5-2 and kept them in the conversation as a legitimate playoff contender.

The NFC West game was a designated Rams “home” game. But it came at the end of a long trip and pushed the Rams’ record on the road to 4-0.

The defense knocked Cardinals quarterback Carson Palmer out of the game, intercepted two passes and shut down running back Adrian Peterson in the Rams’ first shutout since 2014.

Quarterback Jared Goff ran and passed for touchdowns, Todd Gurley rushed for more than 100 yards and a touchdown, and Greg Zuerlein kicked four field goals as the Rams cruised to victory.

The Rams have an open date this week, and then will go on the road again to play the New York Giants. They have a chance to come out of what looked like an onerous stretch of the schedule with three consecutive wins.

Goff completed 22 of 37 passes for 235 yards and a touchdown, with one interception. He also rushed for a nine-yard touchdown.

Gurley rushed for 106 yards and a touchdown in 22 carries, the fourth time in the last five games he has eclipsed 100 yards. He also caught four passes for 38 yards.

Receiver Cooper Kupp caught four passes, including a bubble screen that he turned into an 18-yard touchdown.

Palmer completed 10 of 18 passes for 122 yards for the Cardinals, who fell to 3-4.

Peterson, who rushed for 134 yards and two touchdowns last week in his Cardinals’ debut, was limited to 21 yards in 11 carries as the Rams recorded their first shutout since Dec. 7, 2014, when they blanked the Washington Redskins, 24-0, a week after shutting out the Oakland Raiders, 52-0.

The game essentially ended when Rams linebacker Alec Ogletree crashed into Palmer in the second quarter. The collision injured Palmer’s left arm and led to an interception that set up Gurley’s touchdown run en route to a 23-0 halftime lead.

The Rams drove inside the 20-yard line on two of their first three possessions, but continued to struggle to reach the end zone. They settled for two field goals and led, 6-0, early in the second quarter.

Ogletree made his play with 5 minutes 35 seconds remaining.

He came up the middle and pressured Palmer as the veteran attempted to pass. After contact, the ball wobbled and was picked off by safety Lamarcus Joyner, who returned it to the 18.

On the first play of the ensuing possession, Gurley took a hand-off, ran toward the middle of the line, then broke to his left and sprinted around the corner on his way to a touchdown -- his first in four games – for a 13-0 lead.

The Rams got the ball with 2:04 left in the half, and this time Goff got the offense to the end zone.

He completed passes of 15 yards to Robert Woods, 30 to Gurley and 16 to Kupp as the Rams moved to the nine.

On first and goal, Goff faked a hand-off to Gurley and then ran off the right side across the goal line for a touchdown and a 20-0 lead.

Linebacker Mark Barron intercepted Drew Stanton’s pass with 33 seconds left, and Zuerlein kicked a 53-yard field goal as time expired to put the Rams ahead, 23-0.

