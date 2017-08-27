What we learned in the Rams' 21-19 loss to the Chargers

What we learned in the Rams’ 21-19 defeat by the Chargers:

Jared Goff remains inconsistent

Goff played without a turnover in the first two preseason games, but he committed two costly mistakes against the Chargers.

Chargers end Joey Bosa stripped Goff of the ball, and Melvin Ingram returned it 76 yards for a touchdown. On the next series, Chargers cornerback Jason Verrett intercepted a Goff pass that led to a touchdown.

Goff played one more series, handing the ball off nine times before throwing an incomplete pass. He finished with a completion to Robert Woods that was short of a first down.

Not exactly the high note that coach Sean McVay would have liked to see in what is almost certainly Goff’s final appearance of the preseason before the Sept. 10 opener against the Indianapolis Colts.

Sean McVay is taking no chances with injuries

The day after New England Patriots star wide receiver Julian Edelman sustained a season-ending knee injury, McVay held out running back Todd Gurley and every projected defensive starter except cornerback Trumaine Johnson and safety Lamarcus Joyner.

The goal, clearly, is to get to the opener with a physically sound roster.

But the 3-4 defense that coordinator Wade Phillips installed has yet to be test driven by many of the players, individually and collectively.

The right side of the offensive line remains a question mark

Rob Havenstein, a two-year starter at right tackle, spent the entire offseason learning to play guard.

Then, the week of the first preseason game against the Dallas Cowboys, coaches moved Havenstein back to tackle and Jamon Brown from tackle to guard. The duo struggled against the Cowboys but played reasonably well against the Oakland Raiders.

On Saturday, Bosa beat Havenstein and got a clear shot to strip the ball from Goff.

Rookie receiver Josh Reynolds is tough

After Reynolds caught a pass over the middle, he absorbed a huge hit to his head that resulted in a personal-foul penalty against the Chargers.

Reynolds remained in the game and caught a 38-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Sean Mannion.

It was Reynolds’ second scoring play in as many weeks. Against the Raiders, he caught a 20-yard touchdown pass.

Kicker Greg Zuerlein is still Legatron

Zuerlein kicked field goals of 42 and 21 yards before delivering from 57 yards.

After a shaky 2015 season, Zuerlein was solid last season. He has been consistent through the preseason and appears poised for another productive season.

The so-called Fight for L.A. was not as interesting as the fight in Las Vegas

The Coliseum was about half-full for a game between two local NFL teams.

Perhaps fans stayed home to watch the Floyd Mayweather-Colin McGregor bout. Many that attended the game seemed to leave early.

After the game, Rams players watched the fight on television in a temporary suite near the peristyle end of the Coliseum.

