Rams to face Kansas City Chiefs on 'Monday Night Football' from Mexico City

The Rams' game this season against the Kansas City Chiefs in Mexico City will be played Nov. 19 and will be broadcast by ESPN on "Monday Night Football," the Rams announced Wednesday night.
The full NFL schedule, including dates, kickoff times and broadcast information, will be released Thursday at 5 p.m. (PDT) on the NFL Network.
This will be the Rams' first game in Mexico. It also marks their first appearance on "Monday Night Football" since losing the 2016 opener to the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium
The Rams' new Inglewood stadium is not scheduled to be completed until 2020, so they are playing home games in the Coliseum through 2019.
NFL rules stipulate that teams playing in temporary facilities must play a "home" game in the league's international series. The Rams played the New York Giants and the Arizona Cardinals the last two seasons.
The Rams will play other home games this season against the 49ers, Arizona Cardinals, Seattle Seahawks, Philadelphia Eagles, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings and the Chargers.
They play road games against the 49ers, Cardinals, Seahawks, Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, Denver Broncos, Oakland Raiders and New Orleans Saints.