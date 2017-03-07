Rams put original-round tender on defensive lineman Dominique Easley

As NFL teams and players prepare for Thursday, the first day that free agents can sign contracts, the Rams on Tuesday put an original-round tender on defensive lineman Dominique Easley, a restricted free agent.

The New England Patriots selected Easley in the first round of the 2014 draft but released him after the 2015 season. The Rams signed Easley in May and he became a productive reserve, making 24 tackles, including 3½ sacks.

By putting an original-round tender on Easley, the Rams would have the right of first refusal if he receives an offer from another team. If the Rams do not match and Easley signs with another team, that team would owe the Rams a first-round pick.

Under an original-round tender, Easley would earn about $1.8 million during the upcoming season.

Rams defensive lineman Ethan Westbrooks, who was arrested Sunday in Sacramento on suspicion of felony domestic violence, also is due to become a restricted free agent.