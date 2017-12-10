Rams fall short on big stage against NFC-leading Eagles

The Rams occupied the biggest NFL stage on Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles.

It was a game between two division leaders, the league’s highest-scoring offenses, and featured the matchup between Rams quarterback Jared Goff and Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz, the first and second picks in the 2016 NFL draft.

It was a chance for the Rams to show they belong in the NFC elite.

The Rams overcame a 10-point halftime deficit and three-point deficit in the fourth quarter, but they could not hang on and suffered a 43-35 defeat before an estimated crowd of 67,000 at the Coliseum.

The Rams fell to 9-4 and lost a chance to put some distance between themselves and the Seattle Seahawks, who lost to the Jacksonville Jaguars to remain a game back at 8-5. The NFC West-leading Rams play at Seattle next week.

Wentz passed for four touchdowns before exiting with a third-quarter knee injury. Wentz completed 23 of 41 passes for 291 yards with one interception. Nick Foles replaced him and was six of 10 for 42 yards as the Eagles improved to 11-2 and clinched the NFC East.

Goff completed 16 of 26 passes for 199 yards and touchdowns. He also lost a fourth-quarter fumble that led to the Eagles’ go-ahead field goal.

Running back Todd Gurley rushed for 96 yards and two touchdowns in 13 carries and caught three passes for 39 yards. Cooper Kupp caught five passes for 118 yards and a touchdown, and Sammy Watkins had three receptions, including a touchdown.

Wentz passed for three touchdowns in the first half as the Eagles took a 24-14 lead.

The Rams began the second half with a 71-yard drive that culminated with Goff’s one-yard touchdown pass to Watkins. They pulled into the lead on the ensuing possession when Mike Thomas blocked a punt and Blake Countess scooped the ball and returned it 16 yards for a touchdown.

But an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty against cornerback Trumaine Johnson and a personal foul penalty against linebacker Samson Ebukam kept alive an Eagles drive. Wentz finished it by coolly delivering a fourth-down touchdown pass to receiver Alshon Jeffery to put the Eagles back in front, 31-28.

Wentz, however, was forced to leave the game after the score. He was hit hard on a previous play, a scramble into the end zone that was nullified because of a penalty.

The Rams pulled ahead early in the fourth quarter on Gurley’s one-yard touchdown run.

With Wentz out, the Eagles turned to former Rams quarterback Foles, who was released before training camp in 2016. Foles engineered a field-goal drive that pulled the Eagles to within a point with 9:34 left.

The Rams lost an opportunity for a time-consuming drive when former Ram Chris Long stripped Goff of the ball. Former Rams safety Rodney McLeod recovered, giving the Eagles the ball at the Rams’ 25.

Jake Elliott kicked an apparent 54-yard field goal, but Ebukam was penalized for a personal foul that kept alive the drive. Four plays later Elliott converted from 33 yards for a 37-35 lead.

That set the stage for Goff. But the Rams went three and out.

The Eagles got the ball with 2:02 left, and Foles’ third-down pass to Nelson Agholor for a first down kept alive a drive that ate up almost all of the time on the clock. The Rams got the ball with one second left.

Goff passed to Pharoh Cooper, who lateraled to Tavon Austin, but Austin’s attempted lateral was picked off by Eagles end Brandon Graham, who returned it 16 yards for a touchdown.

For the second consecutive game, the Rams intercepted a pass on their opponent’s first possession. Cornerback Kayvon Webster picked off Wentz’s third-down pass to give the Rams the ball at the Eagles’ 37-yard line.

Gurley broke off a 30-yard run and then finished the short drive by pushing his way into the end zone for a two-yard score and a 7-0 lead.

Wentz bounced back from the turnover and drove the Eagles down the field. He got a big assist when Rams linebacker Alec Ogletree was penalized for pass interference, giving the Eagles a first down at the one-yard line.

Wentz found Brent Celek for a touchdown to tie the score.

The Eagles took the lead on their next possession, once again taking advantage of a pass-interference penalty that moved them to the Rams’ 38.